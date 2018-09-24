Marc Cherry's Multi-Timeline Infidelity Drama Lands at CBS All Access

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or so Marc Cherry will prove in his newest female-centric project.

The Desperate Housewives creator is behind Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama ordered to series at CBS All Access.

The series will follow three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 1960s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2018, each one dealing with infidelity in their marriages. According to the official logline, Why Women Kill will “examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not.”

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to our core,” Cherry said in a statement. “Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with two exceptional companies to bring this series to life. Both Imagine [Television Studios] and CBS All Access are wonderful partners, and I’m looking forward to an amazing collaboration.”

Cherry, who also created the Lifetime sudser Devious Maids, will executive-produce with Brian Grazer (Arrested Development) and Francie Calfo (Empire), among others.

A timetable for Why Women Kill‘s premiere has not been announced. Does the series sound like something you’ll watch? Tell us in the comments below.