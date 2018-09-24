People's Choice Awards 2018: Grey's, Shadowhunters Lead TV Nominations

E! on Monday revealed the top five finalists in each category of the newly minted E! People’s Choice Awards (airing Sunday, November 11 at 9/8c).

All told, Grey’s Anatomy and Shadowhunters lead the field with five nominations a piece. Fellow scripted series 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale are close behind (with four nominations each), followed by The Big Bang Theory and This Is Us (with three nominations each).

Of Grey’s Anatomy‘s five nominations, two are for leading lady Ellen Pompeo (who is nominated for both Drama TV Star and Female TV Star), while another two are for the series itself (which is nominated for both TV Show and the more specific Drama TV Show category).

If we may take a moment to nitpick, the Revival Show category doesn’t pay any mind to the actual definition of “revival.” Nominees include reboots One Day at a Time and Dynasty, which are in no way continuations of the original series on which they’re based, and therefore, not. reboots. (Sigh.)

Online voting for the PCAs remains open through Friday, October 19 at 11:59 pm ET. Scroll down for the complete list of 2018 TV nominees, then hit the comments with your reactions…

SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Freeform)

This Is Us (NBC)

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (Freeform)

Camila Mendes, Riverdale (The CW)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Freeform)

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (The CW)

DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018

KJ Apa, Riverdale (The CW)

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

DRAMA SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Riverdale (The CW)

This Is Us (NBC)

COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place (NBC)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family (ABC)

COMEDY SHOW OF 2018

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

black-ish (ABC)

The Good Place (NBC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018

The Expanse (Syfy)

The Originals (The CW)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Freeform)

Supernatural (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018

American Idol (ABC)

Dynasty (The CW)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

BINGE-WORTHY SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Outlander (Starz)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Freeform)

Shameless (Showtime)

DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndication)

Live With Kelly and Ryan (syndication)

The Real (syndication)

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith (Facebook Watch)

Steve (syndication)

NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

REALITY TV STAR OF 2018

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas (E!)

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper (HGTV)

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!)

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye (Netflix)

REALITY SHOW OF 2018

Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice (NBC)

Eva Igo, World of Dance (NBC)

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race (CBS)

Maddie Poppe, American Idol (ABC)

COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Big Brother (CBS)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)