Boomerang: Halle Berry, Lena Waithe to Exec-Produce BET Series Adaptation

One of Boomerang‘s original stars will help bring the film to the small screen next year. Halle Berry has boarded BET’s series adaptation of the 1992 movie as an executive producer, along with The Chi creator Lena Waithe, TVLine has learned.

The film starred Eddie Murphy as a womanizing, chauvinistic ad exec who realizes his new boss (Robin Givens) is basically a female version of himself. BET’s adaptation — which received a 10-episode series order in April — will serve as a sequel of sorts, focusing on the son of Givens’ character and the daughter of Murphy’s and Berry’s characters as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

“This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story,” Waithe said in a statement. “There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

Added Berry: “I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trailblazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Ben Cory Jones, who has written for Insecure and Underground, will serve as showrunner and executive-produce with Waithe and Berry. There’s no word yet on whether Berry plans to appear as her film character, Angela Lewis, in the series.

Boomerang is slated for a 2019 debut on BET. Do you plan to tune in?