Ratings: 9-1-1 Returns to NFL-Fueled Highs, ABC Game Show Finales Go Low

The return of Fox’s 9-1-1 scored a touchdown on Sunday night, thanks to a strong NFL lead-in.

Update: Per fast finals ordered by Fox, the hit first responders drama opened Season 2 with 9.8 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, easily besting its freshman highs of 6.8 mil and 1.8. That mark’s Fox’s most watched entertainment program in two years (since Empire opened Season 3 with 10.9 million), and the highest rated broadcast drama program since This Is Us‘ season finale scored a 2.8.

TVLine readers gave Part 1 of the premiere an average grade of “B+”; Part 2 airs tonight in its regular Mondays at 9/8c time slot.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

CBS | Big Brother (5.5 mil/1.3) slipped 14 and 23 percent week to week.

ABC | Celeb Family Feud (4.1 mil/0.6) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.1 mil/0.6) each slipped to season lows with their finales.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (17.3 mil/5.7) is down just 5 and 8 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

