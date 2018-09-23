The Walking Dead's Scott Gimple Calls Rick and Michonne's Final Season as a Couple 'Remarkable to See'

Though it’s Grey’s Anatomy that’s officially heading into a Season of Love, that doesn’t mean that The Walking Dead can’t get a little romantic, too. So before Andrew Lincoln takes his leave during Season 9, the AMC drama is going to seize the opportunity to play up Rick’s relationship with Michonne.

“[Their connection] is deeper now,” previews Scott Gimple, chief content officer for all things Dead. Battling Negan and the Saviors, “they went through a remarkably intense thing together. She was there for him in so many different ways, and the things she ultimately led him to do were so important.”

However, the lovers rarely got to do more than steal kisses that they always had to fear might be their last. “They didn’t have a great deal of time in their relationship where things were not full-throttle intense,” Gimple acknowledges. “And these 18 months [that make up the time jump between Seasons 8 and 9], while they haven’t been a picnic, the war has been over. It’s sort of remarkable to see…

“The way it’s written and the way Andy and Danai [Gurira] play it,” he continues, “Rick and Michonne just feel like a very tight couple. It’s something to see. Their scenes together are very special.”

Are you looking forward to a few more “Richonne” moments before Lincoln’s exit? Or will that just make losing Rick that much harder? Hit the comments.