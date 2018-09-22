The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 23

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Rooster Teeth” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a whopping 39 season premieres (including returning favorites Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us and The Big Bang Theory), eight series premieres (including The Cool Kids, FBI and Manifest) and an assortment of reboots and revivals (including Murphy Brown, Magnum P.I. and Last Man Standing).

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 2 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (Fox; resumes Monday at 9/8c)

9 pm Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown final season premiere (CNN)

Monday, Sept. 24

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 27 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Voice Season 15 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm Jane Fonda in Five Acts documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm The Resident Season 2 premiere (Fox; new time slot)

8 pm The Big Bang Theory final season premiere (CBS; special night)

8:30 pm Young Sheldon Season 2 premiere (CBS; special night)

9 pm 9-1-1 Season 2 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (Fox; new time slot)

9 pm Magnum P.I. series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Bull Season 3 premiere (CBS; new night and time)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Manifest series premiere (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 pm The Gifted Season 2 premiere (Fox; new night and time)

8 pm NCIS Season 16 premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Voice Season 15 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm FBI series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Lethal Weapon Season 3 premiere (Fox; new time slot)

9 pm This Is Us Season 3 premiere (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 5 premiere (CBS)

10 pm New Amsterdam series premiere (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 pm Survivor Season 37 premiere (CBS; 90 minutes)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 4 premiere (NBC; new night and time)

8 pm Empire Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 6 premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm American Housewife Season 3 premiere (ABC; new time slot)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 7 premiere (NBC; new night and time)

9 pm Star Season 3 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Modern Family Season 10 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Big Brother Season 20 finale (CBS; 90 minutes)

9:30 pm Single Parents series premiere (ABC)

10 pm A Million Little Things series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 6 premiere (NBC)

10 pm South Park Season 22 premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 premiere (ABC; two episodes)

8 pm The Good Place Season 3 premiere (NBC; two episodes; special time)

8 pm The Big Bang Theory Episode 2 (CBS)

8:30 pm Young Sheldon Episode 2 (CBS)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 20 premiere (NBC; two episodes; special time)

9 pm Mom Season 6 premiere (CBS)

9:30 pm Murphy Brown revival premiere (CBS)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder Season 5 premiere (CBS)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 2 premiere (CBS)

Friday, Sept. 28

12 am King Lear limited series premiere (Amazon; all three episodes)

12 am Chef’s Table Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

8 pm MacGyver Season 3 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Last Man Standing revival premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm The Cool Kids series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Dateline NBC Season 28 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 9 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Outcast Season 2 finale (Cinemax)

Saturday, Sept. 29

9 pm 48 Hours Season 31 premiere (CBS; two hours)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 44 premiere (NBC)

