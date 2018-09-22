Arrowverse Crossover Event 2018: Here's Everything We Know Thus Far

News about this year’s Arrowverse crossover event has arrived at a steady pace since mid-May, when it was announced that Batwoman would be hanging out with Green Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl this time around. To help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine is here to offer a handy round-up of casting news, scheduling info and storyline teases.

In the attached slideshow (click here for direct access) — which will of course be updated as more and more intel comes forth over the weeks ahead — we’ve recapped the “special” scheduling for the three-night event, reminded you who is (and is not) a part of the crossover event, and tallied whatever is known thus far about the threat necessitating the superhero team-up.

The CW’s Arrowverse launches its new seasons starting Tuesday, Oct. 9 with The Flash, followed by Supergirl (Sunday, Oct. 14), Arrow (Monday, Oct. 15) and then DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 22).

The crossover event, meanwhile, will air across three nights — Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, incorporating the ninth episodes of The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl. But again, full details can be found in the attached slideshow.

