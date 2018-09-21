TVLine Items: The 100 Adds Teen Wolf Vet, Chicago Fire Promotion and More

Teen Wolf alum JR Bourne is bringing the peace to The 100: The actor will recur during Season 6 of the CW drama as Russell, the charismatic and visionary leader of a peaceful society, EW.com reports.

The character will face “difficult moral choices” and develop a “complicated relationship” with Clarke, per the site. Bourne’s other TV credits include Falling Water, Somewhere Between, Revenge and The Secret Circle.

The 100 is slated for a midseason return.

* Chicago Fire has promoted Annie Ilonzeh, who makes her debut as new paramedic Emily Foster in next Wednesday’s Season 7 premiere, to series-regular status, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Kelly Ripa will lend her voice to at least two Season 3 episodes of ABC’s American Housewife as Katie’s new boss at Parties By Whitney, whom Katie has yet to meet, our sister site Variety reports.

* Nigél Thatch — who portrayed Malcolm X in the Oscar-winning film Selma — will once again play the civil rights leader in Epix’s crime drama Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker, per Deadline.

* A&E has ordered an additional 150 episodes, totaling 450 hours, of the reality police docuseries Live PD, ahead of tonight’s Season 3 premiere. The deal brings the show’s total to 293 episodes.

