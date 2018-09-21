Robert Greenblatt to Step Down as NBC Entertainment Chairman: Report

It’s the end of an era at NBC: Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt is preparing to step down after nearly eight years at the network, according to a report from our sister site Variety.

Greenblatt “is in the process of negotiating his exit plan at NBC after making the decision that the time is right for him to make the transition,” Variety says. No exact date for his departure has been set; he could stay with the network through the end of the TV season next May. Greenblatt just renewed his contract at the Peacock network last fall.

Taking over NBC’s top post in January 2011, Greenblatt oversaw a ratings resurgence at the network that led to a string of finishes as TV’s top-rated network in the key 18-49 demo. This past year, NBC also took the network lead in total viewers for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Greenblatt reportedly saw that win “as a big milestone that was a good bookend for his NBC run.”

Before joining NBC, Greenblatt served as a top executive at Showtime and Fox, and worked as a producer of TV shows (Six Feet Under) and Broadway musicals (9 to 5). No word yet on who might take over Greenblatt’s post at NBC.