Laurie Holden Joins Proven Innocent Cast as Kelsey Grammer's Wife

Laurie Holden is heading to court… just on TV, though. The former Walking Dead star is joining the cast of the upcoming Fox legal drama Proven Innocent to play the on-screen wife of Kelsey Grammer, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

In what’s being called a “significant recurring” role, Holden will play Greta Bellows, the conniving wife of Grammer’s hard-nosed state’s attorney Gore Bellows. “She is shrewd and sexy; a Lady Macbeth type,” per the official description. “Smooth and driven, she’s got her eyes on the prize and wants her husband to win the Attorney General race, possibly even more than he does.”

Proven Innocent — slated for a midseason debut on Fox — stars Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) as a lawyer who’s determined to free those who’ve been wrongly convicted. Along with Grammer, the supporting cast includes Riley Smith (Frequency), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) and Nikki M. James (The Good Wife).

Holden is best known for playing survivor Andrea on AMC’s zombie thriller The Walking Dead until her character was dramatically killed off at the end of Season 3. Since then, Holden has popped up on FX’s The Americans as Stan’s enigmatic love interest Renee, along with roles on Chicago Fire and Major Crimes.