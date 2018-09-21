DuckTales Gets Season 3 Renewal, October Return Date on Disney Channel

DuckTales fans still reeling from the reveal of Donald Duck’s long-lost twin sister (say what?!) won’t have to wait much longer to see the cliffhanger play out. The second season of the hit animated series will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 am on Disney Channel, TVLine has learned. What’s more, DuckTales has also been renewed for Season 3.

An updated version of the classic animated series, which aired from 1987 to 1990, DuckTales once again centers around Scrooge McDuck (voiced by Jessica Jones‘ David Tennant), a miserly old bird who becomes the unwitting guardian of his three nephews — Huey (Community‘s Danny Pudi), Dewey (Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz) and Louie (Saturday Night Live‘s Bobby Moynihan). Together, they embark on all sorts of wacky adventures through time and space. You know, typical duck stuff.

Additional characters include Webby Vanderquack (Garfunkel and Oates‘ Kate Micucci), Mrs. Beakley (Castle‘s Toks Olagundoye) and Launchpad McQuack (SNL‘s Beck Bennett). Longtime Disney veteran Tony Anselmo also provides the voice of Donald Duck.

And Season 2 will introduce several new guest stars: Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and more. Returning guest stars include Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Della Duck, Donald’s nephews’ long-lost mother, and Bernardo de Paula (Rio) and Arturo del Puerto (Fear the Walking Dead) as José de Carioca and Panchito Pistoles of The Three Caballeros.

Are you enjoying Disney Channel’s updated DuckTales? Hit PLAY on the video above, which features several of the show’s voice actors announcing the Season 3 renewal, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.