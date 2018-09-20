Suits Spinoff Adds Bethany Joy Lenz in Recast, 3 Others Join as Series Regulars

One of Jessica Pearson’s adversaries is going to look a little different the next time you see her. Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) has joined USA Network’s upcoming Suits spinoff in the series-regular role of Keri Allen, played in the backdoor pilot by Rebecca Rittenhouse, our sister site Deadline reports. Keri is described as a “driven, ambitious city attorney serving as unofficial right hand to the mayor.”

Lenz is joined by three other series-regular additions to the spinoff’s roster: Chantel Riley (Wynnona Earp) will reprise the role of Jessica’s cousin Angela, a nursing assistant focused on caring for her two sons and keeping close ties to her community; Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) will play Yoli, Jessica’s “intense” assistant; and Eli Goree (Ballers) will play Derrick, a journalist-turned-press secretary working for Mayor Bobby Golec (played by Morgan Spector).

The spinoff follows Suits‘ Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as the lawyer extraordinaire leaves New York City behind to enter the dirty world of Chicago politics. The series, which does not yet have a premiere date, also stars Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Simon Kassianides, to who we were introduced in the backdoor pilot.

Your thoughts on the Suits spinoff’s newest recruits? Drop ’em in a comment below.