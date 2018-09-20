Star Trek: Discovery Sets Premiere Dates for Short Treks Series — Get Plot Details and Watch a New Teaser

Since Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season won’t arrive until next year, the CBS All Access series is serving up some appetizers to tide us over through the fall.

The previously announced four-part series of shorts titled Star Trek: Short Treks will debut on Thursday, Oct. 4 on the streaming service, TVLine has learned, with a new episode rolling out each month. Each short, running 10 to 15 minutes long, will focus on a single character, three of which we already know from Discovery: Mary Wiseman’s Tilly, Doug Jones’ Saru and Rainn Wilson’s Harry Mudd. Plus, Aldis Hodge (Underground) will play a new character named Craft in a fourth short.

Here are the premiere dates and plot details for the four Short Treks installments:

* “Runaway” (Thursday, Oct. 4) — “Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye.”

* “Calypso” (Thursday, Nov. 8) — “After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.”

* “The Brightest Star” (Thursday, Dec. 6) — “Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.”

* “The Escape Artist” (Thursday, Jan. 3) — “Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship — just in time to try out his latest con.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Short Treks, and tell us in the comments: Which ones will you be beaming aboard for?