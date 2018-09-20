Scandal Reunion: Bellamy Young Set to Charm Scott Foley on Whiskey Cavalier

Two of Scandal‘s greatest running mates-turned-nemeses will soon come face to face, albeit in a very different setting, when Bellamy Young guest stars on Scott Foley‘s upcoming ABC drama series Whiskey Cavalier. TVLine has confirmed that the actress formerly known as Mellie Grant will play Karen Pappas, “the gorgeous widow of a nefarious Greek shipping magnate who dazzles agent Will Chase (Foley), promising romance, espionage and more.”

Whiskey Cavalier, which also stars The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, is described as a “high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: ‘Whiskey Cavalier’), played by Foley. Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge (codename: ‘Fiery Tribune’), played by Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.”

Premiering sometime in 2019, Whiskey Cavalier‘s cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty, Devious Maids), Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris, The Walking Dead) and Josh Hopkins (CougarTown, Quantico). Your thoughts on Whiskey Cavalier‘s mini Scandal reunion? The show in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.