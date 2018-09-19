TVLine Items: Guest Book Return Date and Cast, Pose Promotion and More

TBS will reopen its Guest Book in just five weeks: Season 2 of the cabler’s anthology comedy will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 23, with back-to-back episodes staring at 10/9c. Subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday at 10:30.

The Guest Book‘s second season will follow vacationers at the Bare Feet Retreat in the small oceanside community of Mabel Beach.

Among the guest stars making an appearance in Season 2: Martha Plimpton (The Real O’Neals), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire) and Matt Walsh (Veep).

Watch a trailer for Season 2 above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The FX drama Pose has promoted Sandra Bernhard to series regular ahead of Season 2, where she will return as HIV/AIDS nurse Judy Kubrak, per Deadline.

* MasterChef has been renewed for a 10th season, to debut during the 2018-19 TV season, Fox announced Wednesday.

* The Walking Dead will be represented at New York Comic-Con via a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick. Stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as well as executive producers Angela Kang, Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert and Greg Nicotero will attend the panel, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 pm in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

* Josh Meyers (That ’70s Show, MADtv) will star in, executive-produce and write The Exceptional, a single-camera comedy in development at NBC (with Josh’s brother, Seth Meyers, attached to co-produce). The potential series stars Meyers as Justin, who suddenly becomes the president of a homeowners’ association board for a Los Angeles condo building.

* HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy special Flight of the Conchords: Live in London, premiering Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10/9c. Watch it below: