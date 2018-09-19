Haunting of Hill House Trailer Details Two Kids' Very, Very, Very Bad Dream

A pair of rugrats ask their mother what she would do if they had a very bad — and horrifying detailed — dream, in the first trailer for Netflix’s limited-series adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House.

Releasing its 10 episodes on Friday, Oct. 12 and described as “a modern reimagining” of Shirley Jackson’s iconic gothic horror novel from 1959, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Created, directed and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus), The Haunting of Hill House cast includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (Political Animals), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Elizabeth Reaser (Manhunt: Unabomber), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Emerald City), Henry Thomas (Better Things), Kate Siegel (Hush), Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson (Sharp Objects), McKenna Grace (Designated Survivor), Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard.

Do you plan to pay Hill House a visit next month?