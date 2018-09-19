Downton Abbey Movie Release Date Set

You are hereby invited to return to Downton Abbey… in September of 2019. Please RSVP at that time to your local Cineplex.

Focus Features announced on Wednesday that the Downton Abbey follow-up movie will release on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 (in North America), one week after its international drop (on Friday, Sept. 13).

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a previous statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The original cast is set to return for the movie, which started production this summer and was written by series creator Julian Fellowes. Brian Percival, who helmed the series’ pilot, is on board to direct.

“When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production,” Neame said in a statement. “Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”