America's Got Talent Finale Predictions: Who Will Win Season 13?

After 13 seasons of America’s Got Talent, NBC has proven that America is, in fact, talented. But which American has the most talent? That answer, my fellow Americans, will have to wait 12 hours — so here’s hoping that patience is one of your talents.

Following Tuesday’s performance episode, which gave the 10 remaining acts one last chance to win over the audience at home, tonight’s two-hour season finale (8/7c) reveals which of those 10 acts will win it all. The remaining acts include: electric violinist Brian King Joseph, opera singer Daniel Emmet, stand-up comic Vicki Barbolak, singer Glennis Grace, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, stand-up comic Samuel J. Comroe, singer Courtney Hadwin, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, singer Michael Ketterer and close-up magician Shin Lim.

Whereas some past seasons have featured obvious frontrunners — can anyone say they were surprised when ukulele prodigy Grace VanderWaal won Season 11? — it’s difficult to say which finalist stands the best chance of winning this time around. But for the sake of keeping the conversation going, I’ll pick my top three: singer Glennis Grace, who left us with that booming rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Run,” operatic gentleman Daniel Emmet, who put an unexpected spin on Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Symphony,” and violin wizard Brian King Joseph, whose Vegas show would kill if his fiery performance of Kanye West’s “Heartless” was any indication.

Heading into Wednesday’s finale, which of the 10 remaining acts are you rooting for? Vote in our poll below — you can select up to three finalists — then drop a comment with your rationale.