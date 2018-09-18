Ratings: Emmys Dip to New Low With Monday Move, Continuing 5-Year Trend

NBC’s atypical Monday-night broadcast of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards dipped as it did last time the show was moved away from its usual Sunday perch.

“TV’s biggest night” (as it less and less accurately is described) delivered a 7.4 rating in metered markets (per very preliminary numbers), down 10 percent from last year. Similarly, the last time NBC hosted the Emmys, relocating them to a Monday night in 2014, the audience wound up slipping 11 percent.

Awards shows at large have been waning in popularity this year. The Oscars experienced a 16 percent drop in the metered market numbers, while the Grammys were down 20 percent.

If the fast nationals (due around 11 am ET) keep pace with the metered market numbers, the Emmys will again mark a ratings low, continuing a five-year downtrend.

Last year’s kudoscast reported 9.6 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating in fast nationals, then in finals went on to post 11.4 mil and a 2.5 (both marking lows).

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner on Monday night, grabbing gold in five major categories, while FX’s ACS: Versace claimed three major wins.