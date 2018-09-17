The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Eight tonally diverse comedies — from Netflix’s relentlessly sunny Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to HBO’s pitch-dark Barry — faced off at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was no laughing matter.

In addition to the two shows mentioned above, the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday’s Emmys included FX’s Atlanta, ABC’s black-ish, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s GLOW, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO’s Silicon Valley. And the winner, presented by former SNL-er Will Ferrell, was… Maisel!

This capped off a pretty epic night for the Amazon comedy, which already saw several wins: Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein took home Outstanding Lead and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively, while creator Amy Sherman-Palladino nabbed two Emmys for writing and directing.

Prior to the reveal of this year’s winner, many critics put their (proverbial) money on Maisel; the quirky comedy from Gilmore Girls creator Sherman-Palladino won big at this year’s Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, with both the show and star Brosnahan taking home top honors. To be fair, Atlanta was also a safe bet — again, proverbial! — given its consistent success with critics.

Do you agree with this year’s winner for Outstanding Comedy Series? Did you enjoy the 2018 Emmy Awards as a whole? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.