Claire Foy Wins Emmy for The Crown, Says Goodbye to 'Extraordinary' Role

Claire Foy received yet another crown (of sorts) during the Primetime Emmys on Monday, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Long live the queen, indeed.

In order to secure this major win, Foy had to best five of TV’s most electrifying performers: Tatiana Maslany (BBC America’s Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale), Sandra Oh (BBC America’s Killing Eve), Keri Russell (FX’s The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (HBO’s Westworld), leaving voters with a difficult — but apparently not impossible — decision to make.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Foy said after taking the stage to receive her award. “I had the most extraordinary 2-1/2 years of my life — I was given a role I never thought I’d get a chance to play.” Foy’s speech included shout-outs to co-star Matt Smith and fellow nominee Oh.

Though this marks Foy’s first Emmy win for her role as The Crown‘s Queen Elizabeth II, it wasn’t her first nomination. She was up for this same award at the 2017 Emmys, though she lost out to The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

