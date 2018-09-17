Emmys 2018: The 15 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

Even before that big proposal, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast was a little like a wedding: It had something old (Betty White!), something new (first-time winner Rachel Brosnahan!), something borrowed (all those Saturday Night Live-esque bits!) and something blue (that heavenly gown Insecure star Issa Rae sported!).

The annual evening of TV accolades, which aired Monday on NBC and was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, featured lots of the awards-show fodder you love: grateful winners, gorgeous dresses, off-the-cuff speeches and comedy bits that ranged from inspired to so, so, so tired.

We rounded up the night’s most memorable moments, from the divine (Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fabulous acceptance speeches — yes, plural!) to the cringe-worthy (we were rooting for you, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph!) to the downright bizarre (Atlanta‘s Teddy Perkins, is that you?!)

Also featured in our 2018 roundup: noteworthy moments from NBC and E!’s pre-show festivities, the highlight of Henry Winkler’s acceptance speech, an inspired bit of comedy from two of the evening’s presenters and a botched surname that we just can’t forgive. (That’s what rehearsal is for, people!)

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our recap of the 2018 Emmys, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the broadcast!