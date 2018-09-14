Supernatural Season 14 Premiere Photos: The Search for Dean Is On

Supernatural‘s Dean is looking dapper as Michael takes control of his body, while his loved ones are the worse for wear back at the bunker in newly released photos from the Season 14 premiere (airing Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW).

The Apocalypse World archangel is seen conversing with fellow heavenly creature Anael (returning guest star Danneel Ackles), perhaps in an attempt to recruit her. “Our world only has 10 angels left. There are no angelic armies that can march and take over the world,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb notes, adding that the first two episodes of the new season “really explore” how Michael plans to dominate our Earth.

Elsewhere in the first look, an unshaven Sam rallies the troops in an effort to track down his brother. “He’s extremely driven to find Dean,” Dabb shares. “He’s mobilized everyone he can think of, including the Apocalypse World hunters, to do this. Cas is very much the same way. Cas is very much like, ‘We have to find him.'”

Despite their efforts, Michael will remain in the driver’s seat for at least a little while, which means “one of the pillars of the show is gone, basically, and that, in some ways, makes things very difficult, because the show is Sam and Dean, and their interplay,” Dabb says.

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show,” Dabb continues. “But it’s also exciting [for star] Jensen [Ackles] and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character.”

Scroll through the gallery to the right for a preview of the Season 14 action, then hit the comments with your thoughts.