Chicago Fire Alum Monica Raymund to Star as 'Hard-Partying Lesbian' in Starz' Heroin Epidemic Drama P-Town

Monica Raymund is fleeing Chicago for P-Town. The actress — who exited NBC’s Chicago Fire last May after six seasons — has signed on to headline Starz’ forthcoming Provincetown, MA.-set, LGBT-themed drama series, TVLine has learned.

Raymund’s character, hard-partying lesbian Jackie Quinones, is a National Marine Fisheries Services officer who is happy to use her gun and badge to pick up tourist chicks in the gay mecca of Provincetown, MA. But when she finds a body washed up on the beach (collateral damage of the opioid epidemic), Jackie’s life begins to circle the drain. As she faces her own addictive behaviors, she becomes increasingly obsessed with solving the murder. Jackie’s forced to confront the dark side of the idyllic summer spot, all the while putting herself and her sobriety in danger. TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Gotham‘s Rebecca Cutter created P-Town and will serve as co-showrunner and EP alongside Gary Lennon. Additional EPs include Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Production begins in March.

In announcing her departure from Chicago Fire last spring, Raymund — whose TV credits also include Fox’s Lie to Me and CBS’ The Good Wife — explained that she was walking away from her role as paramedic Gabby Dawson because “it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”