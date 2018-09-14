Jason Ritter/Alexis Bledel Unaired Fox Sitcom Us & Them to Debut on Crackle

Jason Ritter and Alexis Bledel will finally get their rom-com on.

Us & Them, a single-camera comedy starring the pair that was initially set to air on Fox during the 2013-14 broadcast season, will finally see the light of day when all seven episodes are released exclusively on Sony Crackle, TVLine has confirmed. The series will be available to stream beginning Monday, Oct. 1.

As TVLine was first to report back in… October 2013, Fox — unhappy with the quality of scripts as they were coming in — trimmed the show’s episode order from 13 to seven. The plan was to burn off the produced episodes at a later date, but the network ultimately decided to shelve the series altogether. Episodes were eventually broadcast in select international markets (including South Africa and South Korea), but never aired in the United States.

An adaptation of the hit British series Gavin & Stacey, Us & Them centered on two very different people (played by Ritter and Bledel) trying to turn their long-distance relationship into a long-term relationship after finally meeting in person. The supporting cast included Dustin Ybarra — who would later reunite with Ritter on ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World — Michael Ian Black, Jane Kaczmarek and Kerry Kinney-Silver. Watch the series’ trailer below: