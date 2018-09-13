Zachary Quinto to Star as 'Seductive' Villain in AMC Horror Drama NOS4A2

Zachary Quinto is sinking his teeth into cable TV once again, having nabbed the lead role in AMC’s forthcoming supernatural drama NOS4A2.

Based on Joe Hill’s bestselling 2013 novel, NOS4A2 — which received a 10-episode series order in April — centers on Vic McQueen, a young artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal villain Charlie Manx.

Quinto will star as Manx, the seductive adversary who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when Vic (Australian actress Ashleigh Cummings) discovers her dangerous gift.

The actor, who recently wrapped a run in Broadway’s The Boys in the Band, is known for his previous small-screen work in American Horror Story and Heroes, among other series. He also currently hosts History’s reboot of In Search Of, a docuseries that explores unexplained phenomena.

NOS4A2 — read it aloud to catch the reference to a famous bloodsucker — recently began production in Rhode Island, with an eye on a 2019 premiere.

