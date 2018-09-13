Modern Family Killing Off 'Significant' Character in Season 10 — Any Guesses?

Roseanne Conner isn’t the only character on the proverbial chopping block this season. According to Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd, a “significant character” on his ABC comedy will not live to see the end of its upcoming 10th season (premiering Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c).

Lloyd tells EW that the unidentified character’s passing “will be a moving event … that has repercussions across several episodes.” It’s a tragic turn that falls in line with Season 10’s decidedly darker tone. “We’re handling some bigger life events this season,” Lloyd explains. “[Death] is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

At the risk of playing the most morbid game of Guess Who? ever, which “significant character” do you predict will meet an untimely end in Season 10? For what it’s worth, Team TVLine put on its thinking cap and deduced (sorry!) that Phil’s father Frank (sorry again!), played by the lovely (and Emmy Award-nominated!) Fred Willard is the most likely candidate. (Have we mentioned how sorry we are?)

OK, time for you to weigh in: Which character in the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker universe could be saying one last goodbye in Season 10? Drop a comment with your guesses below.