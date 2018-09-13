Designing Women Sequel Lands at ABC

ABC is rolling out the red carpet — or at least hanging up the red drapes — for the Designing Women. A sequel of the Emmy Award-winning comedy, which ran from 1986 to 1993 on CBS, has received a script commitment from the Alphabet Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Original series creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason and executive producer Harry Thomason are behind the new multi-cam series, which will “follow the next generation of Sugarbakers with a crop of new, young, female designers at an Atlanta interior design firm.”

“I’m very excited to be working with ABC,” Bloodworth Thomason tells THR. “And Sony has always been a great partner for Designing Women. Normally, I’m not a fan of reboots, but Designing Women does seem to have the right fengshui for all that is going on right now. We could definitely have some fun.”

The original Designing Women cast included (at various intervals) Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Meshach Taylor, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, Jan Hooks, Julia Duffy and Judith Ivey. According to the report, several classic characters will make occasional appearances in the event that ABC orders the sequel to series. Unfortunately, a few of the original cast members have since passed away — Carter in 2010 and Taylor in 2014.

Tell us: Are you eager to head back down to Georgia, or would you rather we all just leave Designing Women‘s legacy alone? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.