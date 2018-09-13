Charmed Casts Craig Parker as (Villainous?) CEO Alastair Caine

The new Charmed Ones will soon learn an important lesson about life on The CW: Never trust mysterious handsomes. Craig Parker, who previously stirred up trouble on Reign, will appear on the network’s upcoming Charmed reboot, TVLine has learned exclusively — and trust us, he’s got plenty more trouble to stir.

An updated version of the classic series, which ran from 1998 to 2006 on The WB, Charmed follows three young women — sisters Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), along with half-sister Macy (Madeleine Mantock) — whose lives are forever changed when they learn of their destiny as three of the most powerful witches the world has ever known. In addition to solving their mother’s murder, the Charmed Ones use their abilities to battle the forces of evil. The new series premieres on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c.

Parker will play Alastair Caine, the CEO of Morningstar Biotech and a benefactor of the Hilltowne University laboratory, which happens to be where Macy (Mantock) works. A charismatic businessman, Alastair will wreak a bit of havoc in the girls’ magical and personal lives.

As fans of the original series may recall, a chameleon demon by the name of Alastair appeared in a Season 4 episode titled “Brain Drain.” A spy for the Source (of all evil), Alastair was vanquished by his master after failing to take out the Charmed Ones. It’s unclear whether the reboot’s Alastair is also on the Source’s payroll, or if the name is purely coincidental.

In addition to Reign, Parker’s small-screen resume includes notable roles on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Spartacus: War of the Damned and Legend of the Seeker. Your thoughts on Parker taking on the Charmed Ones? Drop a comment with your thoughts on his casting, as well as the Charmed reboot, below.