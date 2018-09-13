Absentia Season 2: Amazon to Stream in U.S., Story and Cast Details Revealed

Amazon announced on Thursday that it will again serve as the Stateside home for the Stana Katic-led thriller Absentia, which was previously renewed for Season 2 back in June (or March, depending on who you listen to) and is currently in production in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The series, which is also executive-produced by Castle alum Katic, centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne, who in Season 1 returned to the living after being declared dead while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. In the 10-episode Season 2, having tracked down and killed her abductor, Emily struggles for a tenuous new normal with son Flynn and ex-husband Nick (played by Patrick Heusinger). Alas, her obsessive investigation into the questions that haunt her uncovers a serial killer and a spiraling conspiracy that threatens more than just her family.

New cast members for Season 2 include Matthew Le Nevez (Australia’s Offspring) as Cal Isaac, a rugged ex-Navy SEAL who is all too familiar with the demons that chase Emily (and thus proves to be a loyal and sympathetic counterpart, hmmm), and Natasha Little (The Night Manager) as Julianne Gunnarsen, an accomplished FBI profiler who joins the ranks of the Boston Field Office after a deadly terrorist attack rocks the city.

Season 2 of Absentia will premiere sometime in 2019.