The Good Place Season 3 Premiere: See How Michael Saves Eleanor & Co.

Eleanor and the gang are getting a new lease on life in The Good Place‘s upcoming third season, thanks to a little divine intervention. The NBC comedy returns exactly where its game-changing finale left off, with our favorites — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason — returning to Earth with no memory of their experiences in the afterlife. But this time, Michael is ready to step in.

“I’m heading on down to Earth to reverse the deaths of these four people,” he tells a very unenthusiastic Doorman (played by Mike O’Malley) in the sneak peek clip above, first posted by EW. “It’s kind of tricky. It’ll start up a new timeline, so there might be some ripple effects, but it’s necessary for the experiment that we’re doing.”

From there, we see Michael paying a visit to the show’s core four, altering each of their fates so that none of them end up dead… yet. This requires him to save Eleanor from a pack of oncoming shopping carts, keep Chidi from getting crushed by an air conditioner, prevent Tahani from being squished by the very statue she’s toppling down, and release Jason… from a box.

The Good Place returns with a one-hour Season 3 premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the third season below.