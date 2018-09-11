Supergirl Season 4 Trailer: New Allies! New Enemies! New Suit!

Supergirl is relocating to Sundays this fall — and that’s not the only major change in store for Kara & Co. The CW has released a new trailer Supergirl‘s fourth season, premiering Oct. 14 at 8/7c, which gives us a glimpse at what the Girl of Steel will be up against in just a few weeks.

“Fear. No matter how much we believe in ourselves, that never really goes away,” Kara says in the trailer. “I think, ‘I’m not afraid of anything,’ and then something chases me back down the rabbit hole. But once we catch ourselves, we have to jump right back out there.” She’s speaking to Nia Nal (played by Nicole Maines), a new cub reporter at CatCo who will eventually become Dreamer, television’s first transgender superhero. This new trailer also gives us our first look at Rhona Mitra (The Last Ship) as iconic DC villain Mercy Graves, as well as Sam Witwer (Being Human) as anti-alien hatemonger Agent Liberty.

As previously reported, Supergirl is experiencing a bit of a casting shakeup as we head into Season 4: Not only has Jesse Rath (aka Brainy) been promoted to series regular, but neither Jeremy Jordan (Winn) nor Chris Wood (Mon-El) will be seen in National City when Supergirl returns. (The show’s producers have assured TVLine that a plan is in motion to have Winn appear when Jordan is finished with Broadway’s American Son, whereas Mon-El isn’t expected to be seen again.)

Hit PLAY on the new trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for Supergirl Season 4 below.