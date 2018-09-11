Stephen Colbert kicked off the week’s Late Show episodes on Monday by briefly addressing Les Moonves’ exit as chairman and CEO of CBS, adding that he is “not surprised” to see Moonves leaving the network.

“If you watch the news, you may have heard the head of this network, Leslie Moonves, was forced to step down yesterday,” Colbert began, citing the second Ronan Farrow exposé in The New Yorker that ultimately led to Moonves’ firing.

“It’s never a good sign when you’re the subject of a Ronan Farrow double dip,” he joked.

After recounting some of the details of Moonves’ alleged abuse, Colbert’s reaction to the ouster was brief — but it did include a dig at comedian Louis C.K., who recently performed a surprise stand-up set at a New York comedy club, less than one year after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

“The article is extremely disturbing, and I’m not surprised,” the host said. “Les Moonves is gone — for at least nine months, until he does a set at the Comedy Cellar.”

When the first wave of accusations against Moonves came out in July, Colbert had referred to the ex-CEO as “my guy,” while also urging CBS to hold Moonves responsible for his alleged actions.

“Everybody believes in accountability until it’s their guy, and make no mistake, Les Moonves is my guy,” Colbert said at the time. “But accountability is meaningless unless it’s for everybody, whether it’s the leader of a network or the leader of the free world.”

