Code Black's Luis Guzman Joins Shameless, Bob Saget to Play Priest

In what can only be a bad sign for Code Black‘s slim chance at resurrection, Luis Guzman has joined Showtime’s Shameless in a recurring role.

In Season 9 of the dysfunctional family dramedy, Guzman will play Mikey, a fellow boozer who battles Frank to be the face of an alcoholic beverage marketed to college kids, our sister site Deadline reports.

Last month at the TCA summer press tour, CBS chief Kelly Kahl gave fans of the cancelled Code Black a half of a half of a chance at seeing a fourth season of the medical drama, saying, “It’s a well-done show. We’d like to figure out a way to maybe make it work. We’re going to take a look.”

Code Black Season 3 averaged 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down 28 percent in the demo from its sophomore run yet ranking higher than Madam Secretary and Elementary, both of which got renewed. And with Live+7 DVR playback factored in, Code Black pulls a 1.2 rating, placing it also above Instinct, which was also renewed.

Returning to the topic of Shameless Season 9, Deadline also reports that Bob Saget (Fuller House) will guest-star as a priest who clashes with Kev and V after they have a run-in with some nuns.

Want more scoop on Shameless>, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.