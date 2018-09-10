Outlander: Claire and Jamie Face 'Unexpected Turns' in Season 4 Trailer

“I can’t change the world without you, Sassenach,” Jamie tells Claire in the trailer for Outlander‘s fourth season. But it seems the world is already changing around them — and fast.

Starz on Monday released a full-length teaser for the drama’s new episodes, based on the events of Drums of Autumn, the fourth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

In the video below, Jamie and Claire — who were shipwrecked by a violent storm at the end of Season 3 — settle down in “just the start of what America will become.” But the couple’s hopefulness seems fairly short-lived, as the promise of living in North Carolina gives way to conflict — and we’re not just talking about the brewing American Revolution.

The trailer also introduces us to infamous pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Downton Abbey‘s Ed Speleers) and Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta (Orphan Black‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy), the latter of whom quickly identifies Claire as “a lively one” after she makes it clear she doesn’t agree with slavery.

Meanwhile, Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna Randall, gets a stunning piece of family news in the 20th century.

Outlander returns Sunday, Nov. 4, at 8/7c on Starz. Watch the full-length trailer below, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 4.