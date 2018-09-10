GMA Day: Did ABC's New Daytime Show Give You Something to Chew On?

Nearly three months after airing The Chew‘s final episode, ABC unveiled its replacement on Monday: a third hour of Good Morning America, known as GMA Day.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, both of whom contribute to GMA‘s morning hours, host the afternoon show — but as they noted on Monday’s premiere, the topics covered on GMA Day won’t be quite as serious as what gets tackled at 7 am.

“I want people to have an hour a day where they can check out of their lives and be happy,” Haines said at the top of the hour. “I know you’ll leave happier. And you may leave smarter, on a good day.”

Added Strahan: “This is a new show, not a news show, per se… I want [viewers] to have fun, I want them to be excited, I want them to have joy. We just want to show our gratefulness for having this opportunity, because I wake up every morning and I’m just happy to have a job.”

To that end, the debut hour included a series of feel-good segments: “Good Day/Bad Day,” which broke down the highlights and lowlights of Monday’s (soft) news; “Make My GMA Day,” which aims to deliver good news to someone who has recently made headlines; an interview with music producer Pharrell Williams; and, for the still-grieving Chew fans out there, a cooking segment with former co-host Carla Hall.

The episode wrapped with The Voice Season 9 winner Jordan Smith, who sang his single (and GMA Day‘s very fitting theme song), “Feel Good.”

OK, your turn. Will GMA Day become a regular part of your TV routine? Cast your vote in our poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the premiere!