TVLine Items: Luke Perry's Criminal Encore, CZJ's Queen Bows and More

Riverdale dad Luke Perry will reprise his role as Criminal Minds cult leader Benjamin Cyrus in the CBS crime drama’s Season 14 premiere.

Perry, whose Season 4 UnSub has been dead for a while now, is but one of multiple “surprise” guests on tap for the series’ 300th episode, EW.com reports. (As showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine, amidst picking up and resolving the May cliffhanger, the premiere will find times to acknowledge its milestone.)

Criminal Minds‘ 15-episode season kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10/9c.

* The Fosters‘ David Lambert (aka Brandon) will reunite with his TV siblings as a guest star on the spinoff Good Trouble (premiering in January 2019 on Freeform). Other previously announced visiting family members include brothers Jude and Jesus, and moms Lena and Stef.

* Grand Hotel EP Eva Longoria has arranged for actress Eva Longoria to guest-star on the midseason ABC sudser, playing Beatriz, the former owner of the titular place, EW.com reports.

* Queen America, the Facebook Watch series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as a ruthless beauty pageant coach in Oklahoma, will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 21 (releasing weekly).

* NBC has given a script commitment to Brotherly Love, a single-camera comedy inspired by the life of NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and centering on the unique relationship between multi-ethnic siblings in Philadelphia, our sister site Deadline reports.

* At New York Comic-Con next month, Amazon will be showcasing the new original series Good Omens and The Boys, as well as returning favorites The Man in the High Castle and Lore.

