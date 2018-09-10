9-1-1 Season 2: Explosive Trailer Introduces New Faces, New Romance

“Brace for impact,” indeed. Fox on Monday released a new trailer for 9-1-1‘s earthquake-centric season premiere, and it appears that the ground isn’t the only thing being shaken up.

The trailer features several emotional shots of the show’s core couples, including Hen and her wife (“The threat of Eva has not gone away,” showrunner Tim Minear warns TVLine!) and Bobby and Athene (whose relationship “had progressed a bit, though there’s still more progression to be had”). We also catch a glimpse of Buck drowning his sorrows in a glass of wine, presumably heartbroken over Abby’s decision not to return to Los Angeles after leaving for Ireland at the end of Season 1. (“He’s still living in [Abby’s] place, housesitting while she’s gone, expecting her to return,” Minear says. “The people around him are gently trying to persuade him that maaaybe it’s over.

This trailer also offers a lengthier look at several of the show’s new characters in action: Buck’s sister Maddie (played by Ghost Whisperer‘s Jennifer Love-Hewitt), a former ER nurse who becomes a 9-1-1 dispatcher, and Eddie Diaz (played by Pretty Little Liars‘ Ryan Guzman), an Army vet and single father who now works as a firefighter.

9-1-1 kicks off its second season with a two-night premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23 (8/7c) and Monday, Sept. 24 (9/8c). Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for 9-1-1 Season 2 below.