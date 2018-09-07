Ratings: NFL Kickoff Suffers Rain Delay, Slight Dip vs. 2017 in Early Numbers

The Philadelphia Eagles’ rain-delayed 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons gave NBC’s Thursday night Sunday Night Football kickoff slightly lower numbers than last year’s opening match-up.

Reporting a 13.4/25 in very preliminary metered market numbers, the game — delayed 45 minutes by weather and ending after midnight — was down 8 percent from last September’s Chiefs/Patriots match-up. Thursday night’s prelim numbers also mark a third straight year of decline, with 2016 posting a 16.5 in metered markets and 2015 delivering a 17.7.

Update: In fast nationals subject to certain and undeniable change, SNF is looking at roughly 19 million total viewers and a 6.6 demo rating. For comparison’s sake, last year’s kickoff game reported 20.8 million viewers and a 7.2 demo rating in fast nationals, and then 21.8 mil and a 7.7 rating in the afternoon finals.

Elsewhere on Thursday:

CBS | Big Brother (5.2 mil/1.4) ticked up week-to-week.

ABC | Match Game (3.3 mil/0.6) ticked up from its last fresh outing, while the penultimate Take Two (2.4 mil/0.4) matched last week’s regular airing.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.