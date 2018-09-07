Nancy Drew Series Eyed at The CW

The biggest Nancy Drew mystery of all is upon us once again: Will the beloved sleuth make a return to TV?

A drama series based on the classic Carolyn Keene novels is in development at The CW, according to our sister site Deadline.

The network’s version of a Nancy Drew series will center on the titular, 18-year-old detective during the summer after her high school graduation. Though Nancy plans to leave her hometown for college, a family tragedy keeps her at home for another year, and she finds herself caught up in a “ghostly murder investigation” that leads her to uncover dark secrets along the way.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The CW’s Dynasty reboot) are developing the project, which will be written by Noga Landau (The Magicians).

If this news is giving you a little déjà vu, that’s because this is the third attempt at a Nancy Drew TV adaptation in the last three years. In 2015, CBS developed Drew, which would have followed a 30-something version of Nancy (Sarah Shahi) throughout her career as an NYPD detective. The project received a pilot order but was not picked up to series — the same fate that awaited NBC’s 2017 Nancy Drew pilot, which was to follow the author of the teen girl detective books, who was suddenly faced with an actual murder mystery.

The mystery novels have already been brought to the small screen three times: The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, which ran from 1977 to 1979; the one-and-done 1995 Nancy Drew series; and the 2002 TV movie (originally intended as a series), which starred Maggie Lawson in the title role.

Your thoughts on this latest Nancy Drew project? Drop ’em in a comment below.