13 Reasons Why: Brenda Strong, Timothy Granaderos Promoted to Series Regulars for Season 3

Hannah Baker’s trial may be over, but Liberty High School’s Bryce-related drama will linger throughout the third season of 13 Reasons Why — at least if this latest casting update is any indication. Brenda Strong (who plays Bryce’s mom Nora) and Timothy Granaderos (Bryce’s buddy Montgomery) have both been promoted to series regulars, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports.

Despite raising the monster known as Bryce Walker, Strong’s character actually has a refreshingly strong moral compass. She was disgusted by the man her son had become, even giving him a well-deserved slap when he finally admitted — with pride — to raping Hannah in the hot tub.

As for Granaderos, his character’s storyline isn’t solely tied to Bryce. He stepped out of his friend’s shadow and took on a dark persona all his own in Season 2, culminating in the series’ most disturbing moment to date: Tyler being assaulted and raped with a broken mop handle, a heinous act carried out by Montgomery and several other jocks.

13 Reasons Why‘s third season — which will not include Katherine Langford (aka Hannah) — will pick up where its sophomore outing left off, with Clay holding the gun Tyler intended to use on his bullies at the spring fling. With police sirens blaring in the background, Jessica and Justin stand helplessly beside him and ask, “What do we do now?”

