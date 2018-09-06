Winter may not be here yet, but that does not mean you have to be without Game of Thrones until then.

This fall, Thrones musical composer Ramin Djawadi will bring the GOT Concert Experience to arenas and theaters all across North America.

“We start with Season 1 and go all the way through, so this one will now take us all the way to Season 7,” Djawadi tells TVLine. “We took a step back after last year’s trip to see what worked really well and what we wanted to improve.”

The show kicked off Wednesday in Vancouver; the final performance will take place on October 14 in Toronto. Along the way, Djawadi will stop by Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Tampa, Boston and New York City, among other locations. Djawadi recently returned from his European tour, which took him to Spain, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

At each date, a live orchestra led by Djawadi plays the songs, often backed by corresponding footage from the HBO drama, shown on large screens.

The concert covers all seven seasons of the hit HBO series, meaning fans hear everything from the reign of Robert Baratheon to the rise of the White Walkers. This includes “Light of the Seven” and fan favorite “Needle,” aka Arya Stark’s theme.

Arya’s tune “always seems to be an audience favorite, because people just love that character and you really can hear the cheers when they get to see her onscreen,” Djawadi said. The composer also teased some original music for the show itself, including a modified version of “Goodbye Brother,” the Stark theme from Season 1.

“It was a lot of fun to tour through Europe and see the audience reactions to some of the new tunes that we are doing and play all the Season 7 material,” Djawadi added.

For more information about the tour, go here.