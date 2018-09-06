Burt Reynolds, 1970s/'80s Film Icon and Emmy Winner, Dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, a staple of machismo-fueled, good ol’ boy movies from the 1970s and 1980s and an Emmy winner for his role on TV’s Evening Shade, died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 82.

Reynolds’ long film resume includes free-wheeling larks such as Smokey and the Bandit and Stroker Ace, the comedies Semi-Tough and Cannonball Run, and more serious fare such as Deliverance (which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture), Starting Over, Hustle and The Longest Yard.

In 1998, Reynolds received his first Academy Award nod, for a supporting role in Boogie Nights that also earned him a Golden Globe.

On TV, Reynolds received two Emmy nominations, grabbing gold once, for playing former football star Wood Newton in CBS’ Evening Shade, which ran for four seasons in the early 1990s; he also earned a Golden Globe for the role.

Very early in his TV career, he played Quint on Gunsmoke. He then went on to fill the title roles on ABC dramas Hawk (in 1966), Dan August (1970) and B.L. Stryker (1989). His TV work also included spots on Ed, Burn Notice and Archer.