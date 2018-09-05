TVLine Items: Van Helsing Return Date, The Blacklist Adds Lost Vet and More

Syfy’s fall lineup is here to slay. The network announced on Wednesday that Van Helsing Season 3 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c, followed by the Season 5 premiere of Z Nation (at 10 pm).

In addition to return dates, Syfy has also released new teaser trailers. Watch them below:

Who’s ready to kick some vampire butt? #VanHelsing returns in ONE MONTH on October 5! pic.twitter.com/k9S8QXXn6F — Van Helsing (@SYFYVanHelsing) September 5, 2018

Did you hear what that Z said? Season 5 of #ZNation premierez in ONE MONTH on October 5 on @SYFY! pic.twitter.com/1roLJb9Szu — Z Nation (@znation) September 5, 2018

* Ken Leung (Lost) has joined Season 6 of The Blacklist in a recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. Additional character details are being kept under wraps.

* Monica Lewinsky is set to appear in A&E’s The Impeachment of Bill Clinton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Premiering on Sunday, Nov. 18, the six-part docuseries will also feature interviews with Juanita Broaddrick — who previously claimed that she was raped by President Clinton in 1978 — as well as Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey.

* Marvel is bringing Daredevil, The Gifted, Marvel’s Runaways and Marvel Rising to New York Comic-Con in October, Deadline reports.

* Play by Play, Bravo’s new primetime talk show hosted by Jerry O’Connell and discussing all things Bravo, will get a three-episode run beginning Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 pm.

* CBS’ Man With a Plan has promoted Kali Rocha (aka Adam’s sister-in-law Marcy) to series regular for Season 3 (premiering at midseason), Deadline reports.

