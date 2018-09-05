Doctor Who Gets Season 11 Premiere Date, Moving to Sunday Nights

Doctor Who will formally introduce its first-ever female Doctor this October, and on a new night.

BBC America has announced that Jodie Whittaker’s inaugural season (aka Season 11) will debut on Sunday, Oct. 7. The premiere will be timed to the UK broadcast, followed by a primetime encore in its new Sunday night time slot (which remains TBA). In addition, the basic cabler has revealed the premiere episode title: “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

Whittaker made her debut as the Doctor at the tail-end of the 2017 Christmas special, when Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord regenerated into the franchise’s first-ever female lead. At the time of her casting, Whittaker said, “It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Joining Whittaker for Season 11 are the Thirteenth Doctor’s three (!) new companions: Bradley Walsh (Law & Order: UK) as Graham, Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ryan and Mandip Gill (Hollyoaks) as Yasmin. Additionally, Sharon D. Clarke (Holby City) will appear in an unspecified “returning role.” Behind the scenes, Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) will take the reins as showrunner, replacing Steven Moffat.

Are you looking forward to Whittaker’s debut season as The Doctor?