American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Watch Full-Length Season 8 Trailer

The end is just the beginning in American Horror Story‘s upcoming eighth season, which has finally gifted eager fans with a full-length trailer, offering a first look at the highly anticipated crossover season.

Blending the worlds of Murder House (Season 1) and Coven (Season 3), American Horror Story: Apocalypse boasts an enormous cast of returning fan favorites, including Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. Even Jessica Lange is returning for one episode, directed by Paulson, marking her first AHS appearance since Freak Show ended in 2015.

And those familiar faces will be busier than ever. Taissa Farmiga, for example, is playing both Violet (Murder House) and Zoe (Coven), while Paulson is pulling triple duty as Billie Dean (Murder House), Cordelia (Coven) and a mysterious new character named Venable, created specifically for Apocalypse.

Apocalypse also welcomes a group of newbies into the Horror Story family, including Dynasty legend Joan Collins, whose character endures a bit of turbulence in the trailer. Additional first-timers include Billy Porter (Pose), Cody Fern (American Crime Story: Versace)

American Horror Story’s eighth season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Apocalypse below.