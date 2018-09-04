The Bachelor: Colton Underwood Announced as Season 23 Suitor

Colton Underwood will be the one handing out roses come January, as ABC has tapped him to be The Bachelor‘s Season 23 suitor.

Underwood first appeared on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, where he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart (and notably revealed to her that he is still a virgin). After getting eliminated in fourth place, he went on to participate in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and struck up a relationship with former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, whom he had briefly dated in the weeks before meeting Kufrin.

But Underwood and Booth ultimately called it quits on Paradise‘s Sept. 3 episode, after the pro football player confessed he couldn’t see a long-term relationship panning out between them. Underwood later addressed the breakup in an Instagram post, thanking Booth for “teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise.”

“One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am,” Underwood said on Tuesday’s Good Morning America broadcast, where the casting announcement was made. “It took all of that to get to where I’m at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor will debut at midseason on ABC, while Bachelor in Paradise‘s fifth season wraps Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 8/7c.

Are you looking forward to Underwood’s turn as the Bachelor? Or were you hoping for a different suitor? Hit the comments below with your thoughts!