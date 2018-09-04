Elementary Promo Reveals Michael's Return in Final Episodes of Season 6

The final two episodes of Elementary‘s sixth season will test Holmes and Watson — and the very fabric of their partnership — like never before, as seen in this exclusive promo for the CBS drama’s two-part season finale.

And what would a dramatic season ender be without the unwelcome return of a familiar face? Michael Rowan (played by Desmond Harrington), last seen in June, makes a chilling comeback in the promo above, as Holmes suspects him of being behind a string of stranglings.

“Whatever pain it is that compels you to take lives, I’m going to put you out of it,” Holmes tells Michael after bringing him in for questioning. But judging by the smug look on his face — not to mention the creepy shot of him lurking behind Watson — has us thinking this case won’t close so easily. The official synopsis for the Sept. 17 finale also does nothing to ease our concerns: “Holmes and Watson face their greatest challenge to date when a murder investigation threatens to destroy their partnership.” (Gulp.)

New episodes of Elementary air Mondays at 10/9c on CBS. Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at the final two episodes of Season 6, then drop a comment with your own thoughts below. How do you hope this story will end?