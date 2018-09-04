TVLine Items: BoJack Season 5 Trailer, New York Comic-Con RSVPs and More

Despite landing a cushy gig on a huge new TV show, BoJack Horseman‘s titular horse-man is seemingly more depressed than ever in the just-released trailer for the Netflix comedy’s upcoming fifth season, premiering Friday, Sept. 14.

When he’s not filming Philbert, a new crime drama series, BoJack is seen hitting the bottle — hard — and brushing off countless offers for help from Princess Caroline, Diane (now rocking a pixie cut!) and even his own family. Additional trailer highlights include: Princess Caroline cozying up to a new man fox, Todd attempting to un-complicate his life, and Mr. Peanutbutter being… well… Mr. Peanutbutter. (And what’s up with that mysterious explosion in the sky?)

* Warner Bros. TV’s RSVPs for New York Comic-Con include returning faves Blindspot, Gotham, Riverdale and The 100, plus incoming freshmen Manifest, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico and DC Universe’s Titans (which will have a world premiere screening of its premiere). Visit NewYorkComicCon.com for more info.

* Freeform has unveiled the line-up for its “31 Nights of Halloween” event, a major upgrade from the “13 Nights” of years past. Click here for the full schedule, which kicks off with ParaNorman on Oct. 1 at 5/4c.

* Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver will star in Epix’s Our Lady, LTD, a 10-episode noir drama, our sister site Deadline reports. The series follows a young grifter (played by Jimmi Simpson) who preys upon an unassumingly dangerous pastor (played by Ben Kingsley). Weaver will play Lillian, who has used religion to trick hundreds of people out of their life savings.

* Ellen DeGeneres announced the title and premiere date for her first stand-up special in 15 years: Relatable will be available to stream Tuesday, Dec. 18 on Netflix.

* Craig Melvin, previously a weekend co-anchor for NBC’s Today show, has been promoted to weekdays. Tuesday marked Melvin’s first official day in his new position.