American Horror Story Season 8 Photos: Everything We Know About Apocalypse

If you thought Roanoke was the most complicated season American Horror Story could possibly offer, you’re definitely not ready for Apocalypse. The upcoming eighth installment of the FX franchise promises to be its most ambitious yet, crafting an entirely new story that somehow also incorporates elements (and characters) from seasons past.

Premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c, Apocalypse is going to be a lot to process, even for those fans who speak fluent Horror Story, so we put together a handy little guide to help you navigate this new-ish world. (We’ll know even more when FX releases the first official trailer, which series creator Ryan Murphy recently teased on Instagram.)

But Apocalypse‘s real strength rests in its cast, which includes more fan-favorite personalities than you could shake a broomstick at. Not only are most of the Coven witches returning for another round of supernatural shenanigans, but viewers will also be reunited with several Murder House characters for the first time in almost seven years. This mass convergence of worlds requires the Horror Story troupe to slip into more roles than ever, with Sarah Paulson rotating between three different characters — one newbie and two fan favorites.

